Espina: Legends of Women

Espina: Legends of Women
Decades ago, I produced and directed a fashion musical project I called “Women Legends,” a sequel to my previous show, “Legends of Men.” Both productions focused on men and women who shaped world history. These projects also supported the community programs of the Zonta Club of Cebu 1.

ACADEME. Lawyer and CPA Ria Espina, the writer’s niece and a prime mover at the University of Cebu, who attended many of the musicals.
TALENTS. Media personality Nelia Neri portrayed Imelda Marcos in Women Legends. She wore a traditional terno and was escorted by Chris Lebumdacil, then a Philippine Airlines manager.
I loved the chemistry that emerged as Cebu’s women leaders from the academe, along with leading couturiers, business groups and socio-civic organizations, came together to produce a memorable show.

Indeed, women have had their share of historic successes and failures, and the world has learned from them.

TEAMWORK. Members of Zonta Club of Cebu 1 — Stella Bernabe, Tess Chan, Melanie Ng and Nellie Chiu — who helped stage several shows.
Drama is an art. Musicales adapt beautiful songs and dances. My family, particularly my mother, was exposed to various theatrical presentations across the globe.

HISTORY. Chinggay V. Utzurrum and Aissa de la Cruz. De la Cruz was manager of the Montebello Hotel when Women Legends was staged, with Utzurrum as one of the models. On the day of the show, a strike at Cebu Plaza prompted the production to move venues. De la Cruz, then general manager of Montebello Hotel, assisted in staging the show.
This article remembers and honors the women I worked with in the academe, media, the Zonta Club of Cebu, the WeCare and Punla foundations, the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the American Chamber, and the Speechcom Foundation in producing dramas and musicals in Cebu.

