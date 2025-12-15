Espina: Legends of Women

Decades ago, I produced and directed a fashion musical project I called “Women Legends,” a sequel to my previous show, “Legends of Men.” Both productions focused on men and women who shaped world history. These projects also supported the community programs of the Zonta Club of Cebu 1.
I loved the chemistry that emerged as Cebu’s women leaders from the academe, along with leading couturiers, business groups and socio-civic organizations, came together to produce a memorable show.
Indeed, women have had their share of historic successes and failures, and the world has learned from them.
Drama is an art. Musicales adapt beautiful songs and dances. My family, particularly my mother, was exposed to various theatrical presentations across the globe.
This article remembers and honors the women I worked with in the academe, media, the Zonta Club of Cebu, the WeCare and Punla foundations, the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the American Chamber, and the Speechcom Foundation in producing dramas and musicals in Cebu.