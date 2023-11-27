Cebu

Espina: Marco Polo’s ‘Tree of Hope’

LIGHTING. Marco Polo Plaza Cebu officially welcomes the holiday season with its “Tree of Hope” Christmas tree lighting event titled on Nov. 18, 2023. The Christmas tree was blessed by Monsignor Jim Gorre.
My Yuletide journey continued with more colorful Christmas Tree lighting. The Tree of Hope is a collaboration between the Marco Polo Plaza Hotel and the GMA 7. I have been attending this for many years and the meaningful impact of the project for the children has been felt across the country, particularly in Cebu.

Amazing how Marco Polo Plaza Cebu maintained the concept of the project interspersed with the essence of Christmas, the birth of the Child Jesus.

Meanwhile, the durable We Care Foundation continues to lilt the flame of camaraderie. Its project has always been focused on children. Yes, the members continue to sing their songs of joy and hope.

HEADS. Marco Polo Plaza Cebu’s Roel Constantino and Lara Scarrow.
Birthday celebrant Ramon Sebastian hosted the November fellowship and the members mapped out plans for their Christmas fellowship. By the way, Ramon continues to extend help to the Sisters of Mary and would join them in their school Christmas program. More than this, is the good news that Ramon is now the proud grandpa to daughter Kirsten’s first daughter. Ramon will fly to Switzerland soon to visit them.

FEAST. Dinner at the Blu Bar at Marco Polo Plaza Cebu: Chinggay Utzurrum, Julius and Nelia Neri, general manager Max Huberand, communications Karen Hassim and MCE.
We missed the Yuletide events of IL Corso, Sheraton Hotel, Shangrila and Robinsons Galleria Cebu. My friend Robby Alugar described the events as jovial and colorful.

CELEBRATION. At IL Corso: Senior assistant vice president of marketing, Denise Lagayan; general manager Judith Sanchez; Cebu City Councilor Jocelyn “Joy”Pesquera; first vice president and retail head, Mitch Dumlao; and vice president central and strategic lease head, Azl Narvaez.
FELLOWSHIP. The We Care birthday dinner of Ramon Sebastian at Casino Español de Cebu.
Birthday greetings to the University of San Jose-Recoletos Dramatics and Cultural Ensemble alumni Bess Espina Villamor, Mabel Canoy, Life Gheniston, Mike Orio, Noel Seno and advisers, Alita Laborte and Marieta Degamo Bontilao. More to come. (To be continued)

Christmas
Marco Polo

