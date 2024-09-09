Espina: More on We Care

Since most of us loved to sing, we had monthly singing fellowships during dinner at the White Gold House. We Care added new committed members like the late Ben and Nayda Yaojoco, Hermie Villarica, Nestor and Juliet Chua, Peter and Sally Dy, Boni and Lydia Sia, Ramon Sebastian, Joe and Ester Ong, Enrique and Helen Benedicto, David and Tess Chan, Chit Uy, Gary and Chad Muñoz, and more. This camaraderie yielded scholarship programs for high school students from the University of San Jose-Recoletos and Cebu State College.