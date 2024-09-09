Cebu

Espina: More on We Care

The WeCare Foundation members
“In My Diary” adds more tribute to the We Care Foundation. After the Edsa Revolution, national and local officials geared toward the elections. The current local officials at that time appointed non-political business and civic leaders to run the government accordingly. The designated mayor was businessman and civic leader Antonio Veloso. Joseph Gaisano was vice mayor with councilors Ed Rosello, Lito Roden, Remy Mateo, Nene Dakay, Lito Roden, Boni Degamo, Ed Rosello, Nick Aricayos, Roberto Montesclaros and me.

Antonio Veloso WeCare Foundation president emeritus with wife Edwina
WeCare members: Peter and Sally Dy
Bonnie and Lydia Sia
Chit Uy
It was a learning experience for all of us. We realized the difficult challenges of politics. After our short term of running the local government, we continued meeting and organized ourselves as the We Care Foundation.

Consul Enrique and Helen Benedicto.
David and Tess Chan
Since most of us loved to sing, we had monthly singing fellowships during dinner at the White Gold House. We Care added new committed members like the late Ben and Nayda Yaojoco, Hermie Villarica, Nestor and Juliet Chua, Peter and Sally Dy, Boni and Lydia Sia, Ramon Sebastian, Joe and Ester Ong, Enrique and Helen Benedicto, David and Tess Chan, Chit Uy, Gary and Chad Muñoz, and more. This camaraderie yielded scholarship programs for high school students from the University of San Jose-Recoletos and Cebu State College.

Nestor and Juliet Chua
Willy and Julie Go
Lito and Baby Roden
Gary and Charie Muñoz
For decades now, We Care meets monthly hosted by the members. It has had fund-raising musicales for the Sisters of Mary, among other recipients. The We Care Foundation has become a bigger family with linkages to schools and other community groups.

