Espina: Motorcycle taxi firm introduces safety, routing updates

A motorcycle taxi operator has introduced a campaign called “Keep Moving,” alongside updates to its booking and safety systems in Metro Cebu. Its general manager Wayne Jacinto said the initiative aims to improve booking reliability and commuter confidence.

According to the company, updates include the use of GrabMaps-powered navigation to refine estimated arrival times and routing, as well as a “Back-to-Back Booking” feature intended to reduce rider idle time. The platform has also highlighted in-app safety tools such as a Safety Center for emergency assistance and trip sharing, and a Trip Monitoring function designed to flag irregular ride activity.