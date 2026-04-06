Espina: Musical memories

There is one song I like so much, called “Special Memories” — the melody, the lyrics and the imagery. Even as a child, I have always been an incurable romantic.

These are the reasons why I expanded the then CSJR Little Theater into the USJ-R Dramatics and Cultural Ensemble. Fr. Victor Lluch, who later became adviser of the then CSJR Dramatics Guild, continued presenting musicales.

All succeeding father rectors/presidents supported our Broadway and movie musicales.