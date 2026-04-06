Cebu

Espina: Musical memories

In my diary
HAPPY. Easter treat with my sister Leda and her spouse, Ed Zaragoza. We all share the same love for music.
HAPPY. Easter treat with my sister Leda and her spouse, Ed Zaragoza. We all share the same love for music.
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There is one song I like so much, called “Special Memories” — the melody, the lyrics and the imagery. Even as a child, I have always been an incurable romantic.

These are the reasons why I expanded the then CSJR Little Theater into the USJ-R Dramatics and Cultural Ensemble. Fr. Victor Lluch, who later became adviser of the then CSJR Dramatics Guild, continued presenting musicales.

All succeeding father rectors/presidents supported our Broadway and movie musicales.

FRIENDSHIP. Lunch with close friends Aida Uy and Nelia Neri. The three of us share a love for beautiful music and Aida even taught me a few Chinese songs.
FRIENDSHIP. Lunch with close friends Aida Uy and Nelia Neri. The three of us share a love for beautiful music and Aida even taught me a few Chinese songs.

As years passed, the alumni of the USJ-R Dramatics and Cultural Ensemble spread out all over the world, formed their own drama groups and, most of all, became business and political leaders. How rewarding.

My friends were all supportive of our shows here and abroad. We traveled as far as Hawaii, Utah, Los Angeles and San Francisco, as well as Broadway, Singapore, China, India, Indonesia and more.

There were also occasions when we performed with the Cebu City Tourism Commission, then led by colleagues Renato Osmeña and Nelia Neri.

But as poet Percy Bysshe Shelley said, “Heard melodies are sweet, but those unheard are sweeter.”

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