Espina: Musical plays

This is the second in the series “In My Diary,” featuring creative and musical dramas offered in a few schools as part of their literature curriculum.
When I settled in Cebu and taught at the then Colegio de San Jose-Recoletos in 1963, I watched a few plays staged by the then Inmaculada Concepcion. They were directed by a renowned director from Manila, whose name has escaped me.
I directed and staged my first musical play at the then CSJR High School in 1964, entitled “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” My choreographer was Dolly Cue. Dramatists Claude Evangelio and Alan Rabaya were among the pioneers in Cebu’s stage plays. Thereafter, drama and musical plays became an annual project of the school.
Inmaculada Concepcion, St. Theresa College and the University of San Carlos had their own versions of plays, ranging from social and historical dramas to Broadway productions.
Social drama has always been a creative tool in inculcating ethical and moral values.