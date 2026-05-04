Espina: New dining mindset

With rising costs and changing supply, what happens behind the kitchen door now quietly finds its way onto the plate, and into how we experience food. What used to be routine has become more deliberate. At WOFEX Visayas 2026, it was clear that the conversation had shifted. Beyond the booths, the products and the presentations, there was a shared understanding: the dining landscape is evolving, and everyone, from chefs to diners, is adjusting in their own way.
Dining out, for many, is no longer an everyday convenience but something to look forward to. There is a growing tendency to choose quality over frequency, to seek meals that feel worth the spend. It is less about indulgence and more about satisfaction flavor, portion and consistency now matter more than ever.
Inside the kitchen, the change is even more evident. Chefs today work with a different rhythm. Flexibility has become part of the craft, as ingredients are used more thoughtfully and menus are designed to adapt. There is a growing appreciation for what goes into every dish — the sourcing, the preparation and even the effort to reduce waste. Diners are becoming more mindful, making choices that reflect not just preference, but understanding. Dining, after all, has never been just about eating. It is about how we adapt, how we gather, and how we continue to find meaning.