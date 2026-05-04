Espina: New dining mindset

Inside the kitchen, the change is even more evident. Chefs today work with a different rhythm. Flexibility has become part of the craft, as ingredients are used more thoughtfully and menus are designed to adapt. There is a growing appreciation for what goes into every dish — the sourcing, the preparation and even the effort to reduce waste. Diners are becoming more mindful, making choices that reflect not just preference, but understanding. Dining, after all, has never been just about eating. It is about how we adapt, how we gather, and how we continue to find meaning.