Espina: New fuel stations in Mandaue

Two more Light Fuels service stations are expected to open later this month, in Liloan, Cebu, and Looc, Lapu-Lapu City, bringing the total number of operational stations to five in Metro Cebu. The company aims to reach its target of 10 stations in the region.

“This is a milestone for Top Line. For the last 11 years, Top Line had focused on real estate and industrial fuel distribution, and expanded into the retail fuel sector,” said Erik Lim, the company’s chairman, president and chief executive officer. “We see huge potential in the industry because of Cebu’s robust economy,” he added.