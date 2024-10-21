Espina: New fuel stations in Mandaue

Top Line Business Development Corp., through its subsidiary Light Fuels Corp., inaugurated two new service stations on Oct. 15, 2024, in Mandaue City, located at North Reclamation Road, Ouano Avenue, and Jagobiao, Cebu North Road. A ribbon-cutting and blessing ceremony was held to mark the opening of these stations, which are strategically positioned to serve motorists along key thoroughfares in Metro Cebu.
Two more Light Fuels service stations are expected to open later this month, in Liloan, Cebu, and Looc, Lapu-Lapu City, bringing the total number of operational stations to five in Metro Cebu. The company aims to reach its target of 10 stations in the region.
“This is a milestone for Top Line. For the last 11 years, Top Line had focused on real estate and industrial fuel distribution, and expanded into the retail fuel sector,” said Erik Lim, the company’s chairman, president and chief executive officer. “We see huge potential in the industry because of Cebu’s robust economy,” he added.