Espina: Planet vs. Plastics

Zonta Club of Cebu 1 has introduced a new dimension to its community projects by focusing on the preservation of the environment against pollution and the misuse of technology.
The ecology-based project, called Planet vs. Plastics, was launched at Crocolandia in Talisay City, Cebu, with the full support of Zontian Nellie Chiu and all past and current officers and members.
Building on the idea of protecting the family at home, Zontians are now exploring feasible schemes to preserve nature. Their efforts aim to protect our God-given natural resources, envisioning green pastures, golden sunshine, colorful flowers, plentiful fruit-bearing trees, fishponds, home gardening, and clean, fresh air, among others.
We support this project through relevant information through mass media, community bulletin, seminars in the schools and barangays. Decades ago, the Department of Education required tree planting at home and selected communities. Unfortunately, the project was discontinued. True, technology is now necessary for economic advancement but it should be tempered with environment friendly programs. Thus, Zonta Club of Cebu 1, in tandem with the other Zonta Clubs across the globe, is heading toward the useful direction of ecology.
***
Balletcenter Cebu seeks support from various community sectors to watch “Summer Spectacular 2024: Music & Lyrics” scheduled on June 29 and 30 at the SM Seaside City Cebu Centerstage, marking this as a grand celebration of dance and music to rebuild its studio.
“This event is a significant milestone for the Balletcenter’s efforts to rebuild and recover our studio. In May 2024, Balletcenter Cebu faced a significant setback when a fire devastated our studio. Despite this, our commitment to our mission remains steadfast,” Balletcenter Cebu director of strategy and development Ana Michelle Kesner expressed her appeal for community support, in a press conference at Tajimaya, Crossroads. Kesner said that members of the Balletcenter Cebu and her team are continuously working on rebuilding its studio to provide the needed space for its dancers and students. Community support and donations are crucial to these efforts. “Your support will help us rebuild and continue our programs.” she said.
***
The 49th anniversary of Philippines and China diplomatic relations and the 23rd Filipino and Chinese Friendship Day called for continued cooperation and mutual respect between the two countries. The event also included the awarding of the winners of the 4th Chinese Language Competition. Bethany Christian School won first prize in both the elementary and high school categories, followed by Cebu Cherish School in second place and Childlink Learning Center and High School in third place.