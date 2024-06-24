Espina: Planet vs. Plastics

The ecology-based project, called Planet vs. Plastics, was launched at Crocolandia in Talisay City, Cebu, with the full support of Zontian Nellie Chiu and all past and current officers and members.

Building on the idea of protecting the family at home, Zontians are now exploring feasible schemes to preserve nature. Their efforts aim to protect our God-given natural resources, envisioning green pastures, golden sunshine, colorful flowers, plentiful fruit-bearing trees, fishponds, home gardening, and clean, fresh air, among others.

We support this project through relevant information through mass media, community bulletin, seminars in the schools and barangays. Decades ago, the Department of Education required tree planting at home and selected communities. Unfortunately, the project was discontinued. True, technology is now necessary for economic advancement but it should be tempered with environment friendly programs. Thus, Zonta Club of Cebu 1, in tandem with the other Zonta Clubs across the globe, is heading toward the useful direction of ecology.