Espina: Pre-Lenten activities

Cebu has various traditional churches in the towns of Carcar, Argao, among others, which have been part of religious pilgrimages and Lenten traditions.
Our heritage home in Argao, located along the main road, has a wide balcony from where we could view and participate in many processions. The old folks prayed with traditional religious chants. It has always been a different feeling when Lent is spent in the towns.
Meanwhile, just before the Holy Week, there have been some activities around town:
- The Cebu Drag Show was held in Executive RestoBar in Cebu City.
- Her Excellency Bartinah Ntombizodwa Radebe-Netshitenzhe visited Cebu and was hosted by Aida Uy of Fortune Travel.
- Jay Yuvallos is the new Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry president. It is but time Jay gets the chance to maximize his involvement in the chamber. We hope he strengthens the tourism sector which I initiated when I was still active in CCCI. Jay could reinforce linkages with educational institutions and the media.
- The BE Resort in Siargao had its groundbreaking on March 12, 2024. BE Resort is finally setting foot in a 5,000-square-meter property in the surfing capital of the Philippines, Siargao Island. Congratulations!