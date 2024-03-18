Cebu

Espina: Pre-Lenten activities

ICONIC. The old churches in the towns of Carcar and Argao in Cebu.
Cebu has various traditional churches in the towns of Carcar, Argao, among others, which have been part of religious pilgrimages and Lenten traditions.

Our heritage home in Argao, located along the main road, has a wide balcony from where we could view and participate in many processions. The old folks prayed with traditional religious chants. It has always been a different feeling when Lent is spent in the towns.

SMILES. With Her Excellency Bartinah Ntombizodwa Radebe-Netshitenzhe (Ambassador of South Africa and wife of the president of the ruling party), Aida Uy (proposed Consul General for the South Africa Consular Office), Honey Jarque-Loop (columnist and wife of US Consul Glenn Loop), Troy and Sheila Uy.
TRIO. From left: Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown director of sales, Grethel Carmel Polloso; Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown and Belmont Hotel Mactan area director of sales and marketing, Consuelo Norielle Roldan; and Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown PR and marketing manager, Maria Inez Gomez.
Meanwhile, just before the Holy Week, there have been some activities around town:

- The Cebu Drag Show was held in Executive RestoBar in Cebu City.

- Her Excellency Bartinah Ntombizodwa Radebe-Netshitenzhe visited Cebu and was hosted by Aida Uy of Fortune Travel.

LEADER. Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Jay Yuvallos is a distinguished figure in the realm of commerce and industry. As president of Interior Basics Export Corp. since 1994 and YZ Global Resources Inc. since 2007, he has demonstrated unwavering commitment and expertise in business management.
GROUNDBREAKING. BE Group of Companies brings Be Resort to Siargao.
CELEBRATION. The Cebuana Drag Queens were able to host a successful Viewing Party of Rupaul’s Drag Race UK vs. The World at Executive RestoBar. From left: Piayuuuh, Quench, Kevin Garcia, Noel Yap, Jude Bacalso, McQueen, Cardi Jeyy and Ashlee Min Hoe.
- Jay Yuvallos is the new Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry president. It is but time Jay gets the chance to maximize his involvement in the chamber. We hope he strengthens the tourism sector which I initiated when I was still active in CCCI. Jay could reinforce linkages with educational institutions and the media.

- The BE Resort in Siargao had its groundbreaking on March 12, 2024. BE Resort is finally setting foot in a 5,000-square-meter property in the surfing capital of the Philippines, Siargao Island. Congratulations!

