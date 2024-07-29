Espina: Recent events

Cebu

INNOVATION. SM Supermalls vice president for corporate marketing introduces The Event Screen to Cebuanos.
WIN. Seda Central Bloc Cebu general manager Ron Manalang at the Hotel Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu Sports Fest 2024. Seda Central Bloc Cebu won four championships.
The physical fitness programs are basic projects of the socio-business groups and tourism. Then and now the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Zonta Club of Cebu 1 and 2 and the American Chamber of Commerce and Industry have on-going activities in sports and outdoors in coordination with the academe, government and other civic groups.

Seda Central Bloc Cebu capped the record breaking Hotel Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu Sports Fest 2024 with four championships. Congratulations!

New era

SM Cinema introduces its The Event Screen which it dubs, “A new era in entertainment and events.” The Event Screen, a versatile new offering is perfect for a wide range of activities including karaoke, private movie screenings, gaming, meetings and product launches.

