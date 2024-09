GREETING. The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Dramatics and Cultural Ensemble and Amparito L. Lhuillier Educational Foundation scholars greet Father President Eduardo S. Celiz Jr., OAR, in gratitude for his support for the theater arts and cultural projects while he was property custodian to his current leadership position.

Mila C. Espina









Copied The Recoletos community, specifically the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) in Cebu, had all the reasons to celebrate! Aside from reaping top bar and board examination results, USJ-R celebrated the birthday celebrations and sacerdotal of President Excel Celis, Fr. Raul Buhay, OAR and Fr. Leopoldo Estioko, OAR.