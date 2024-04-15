Espina: Revisiting Tambuli

The resort offers service apartments that provide the modern comforts of “home in a resort.” Among the available room types are Deluxe Studios, One Bedroom Suites, One Bedroom Premier Suites and Two Bedroom Premier Suites.

Each room features a balcony with views of either the Club House or the Hilutungan Channel. Additionally, amenities include a five-foot refrigerator, an induction stove, coffee and tea provisions, a microwave, basic cooking and dining utensils, a flat iron and ironing board, a washing machine and a standard safety deposit box. With Wi-Fi available in every room, guests can stay connected to the outside world while enjoying the natural surroundings.