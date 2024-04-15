Espina: Revisiting Tambuli

Decades ago, I attended seminars and interactive sessions at the then Tambuli Beach Resort with the University of San Jose-Recoletos’ Graduate School doctoral classes in language and literature, as well as with the Dramatics and Cultural Ensemble.
Our family also enjoyed weekend respites there. It was a beautiful and relaxing place back then. I extend my gratitude to Tess Catipay for inviting us to revisit the now scenic and modernized Tambuli Seaside Resort and Spa. Here, “In My Diary” shares glimpses of this remarkable destination.
The resort offers service apartments that provide the modern comforts of “home in a resort.” Among the available room types are Deluxe Studios, One Bedroom Suites, One Bedroom Premier Suites and Two Bedroom Premier Suites.
Each room features a balcony with views of either the Club House or the Hilutungan Channel. Additionally, amenities include a five-foot refrigerator, an induction stove, coffee and tea provisions, a microwave, basic cooking and dining utensils, a flat iron and ironing board, a washing machine and a standard safety deposit box. With Wi-Fi available in every room, guests can stay connected to the outside world while enjoying the natural surroundings.