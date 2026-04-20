Espina: Scholarships

Colleges and universities in Cebu continue to make education more accessible to students who need financial assistance.
At the University of Cebu, Atty. Augusto Go recently announced that there will be no increase in tuition fees. This was confirmed by Atty. Ria Espina, dean of the UC College of Law and a member of the school’s academic planning team.
The University of San Jose-Recoletos offers both academic and non-academic scholarships to deserving students. It also has the Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program (ETEAP), which provides tuition privileges to qualified applicants.
Meanwhile, St. Theresa’s College and Colegio de la Inmaculada Concepcion continue to maintain relatively affordable matriculation fees. Both schools also extend financial assistance to college students through various programs.
Cebu remains home to a number of educational institutions that continue to expand their academic and co-curricular offerings, providing more opportunities for students to pursue higher education.