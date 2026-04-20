Cebu

Espina: Scholarships

In my diary
Espina: Scholarships
ACCESS. Atty. Augusto Go of the University of Cebu.
Published on

Colleges and universities in Cebu continue to make education more accessible to students who need financial assistance.

At the University of Cebu, Atty. Augusto Go recently announced that there will be no increase in tuition fees. This was confirmed by Atty. Ria Espina, dean of the UC College of Law and a member of the school’s academic planning team.

GUIDANCE. Fr. Edcel Celis of the University of San Jose-Recoletos.
GUIDANCE. Fr. Edcel Celis of the University of San Jose-Recoletos.

The University of San Jose-Recoletos offers both academic and non-academic scholarships to deserving students. It also has the Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program (ETEAP), which provides tuition privileges to qualified applicants.

Meanwhile, St. Theresa’s College and Colegio de la Inmaculada Concepcion continue to maintain relatively affordable matriculation fees. Both schools also extend financial assistance to college students through various programs.

OPPORTUNITY. Anna Fegi, scholar of the Amparito Llamas Lhuillier Foundation (ALLEF).
OPPORTUNITY. Anna Fegi, scholar of the Amparito Llamas Lhuillier Foundation (ALLEF).
HOPE. Maria Donna, scholar of the Punla Foundation.
HOPE. Maria Donna, scholar of the Punla Foundation.

Cebu remains home to a number of educational institutions that continue to expand their academic and co-curricular offerings, providing more opportunities for students to pursue higher education.

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph