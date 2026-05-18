Espina: Scholarships

During several trips abroad, I have been privileged to meet alumni from schools such as University of Cebu, University of San Carlos, University of San Jose- Recoletos, University of the Visayas, Cebu State University and Southwestern University, among many others, who have become industry leaders and business proprietors. Some have family-owned projects. Did you know that many cruise ships, hotels and related industries employ graduates of hotel and restaurant management, tourism and hospitality service courses?

In the past, I observed how schools were partly alienated from their communities. Thanks, however, to many educators, business groups and civic organizations, industry-based courses were developed, allowing graduates to be absorbed into many companies. For how could industries function without enough competent graduates?

Years ago, the president of then-CSJR approved my proposal to offer tourism, hotel and restaurant management courses under my department in Arts and Sciences, recognizing my efforts to expand what was then the smallest department in terms of enrollment. But lo, the courses attracted many enrollees and my department became one of the biggest in the university. Soon after, many schools began offering similar courses.

As the cliché says, “the rest is history!” (To be continued)