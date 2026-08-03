Espina: Scholarships

There are many foundations and civic organizations in Cebu that allocate ample scholarship grants to high school and college students based on their academic standing and financial need. I could mention a few, such as the WeCare Foundation, the Zonta Clubs, the Cebu Jaycees, Lions Clubs, the Amparito Llamas Lhuillier Educational Foundation (ALLEF), the Pilipinas Una sa Lahat (PUNLA) Foundation, Speechcom International and others.