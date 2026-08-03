Espina: Scholarships

A good number of foundations and socio-civic clubs in Cebu offer scholarships to deserving students who find it difficult to afford a college education.
There are many foundations and civic organizations in Cebu that allocate ample scholarship grants to high school and college students based on their academic standing and financial need. I could mention a few, such as the WeCare Foundation, the Zonta Clubs, the Cebu Jaycees, Lions Clubs, the Amparito Llamas Lhuillier Educational Foundation (ALLEF), the Pilipinas Una sa Lahat (PUNLA) Foundation, Speechcom International and others.
A good number of scholars graduate with honors, land lucrative jobs, work abroad and eventually extend scholarships of their own to others. This chain of scholarships in Cebu demonstrates leadership with a purpose.