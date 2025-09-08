Espina: Seda big event

Seda celebrated its anniversary fete on Aug. 29, 2025, with guests from the media, sponsors and business and civic groups.
Most of the major events I handled for the American Chamber, Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Zonta Club of Cebu 1, and many other civic, educational and tourism events for the past decades were held in Seda.
The evaluation feedback of the hotel’s food, service and attentive staff was noteworthy, with high ratings.
The name “Seda” is symbolic of its smooth management structure, from the top administrative to the staff.
I attended a good number of memorable events held in Seda.
In the saddest moment of my life, I sought shelter in Seda.