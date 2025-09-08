Cebu

Espina: Seda big event

In my diary
MEDIA. Present during the Seda anniversary: Honey Loop, Nelia Neri, GM Gwen de la Cruz, Julius Neri, Aissa de la Cruz and marketing head Roshan Nandwani.
MEDIA. Present during the Seda anniversary: Honey Loop, Nelia Neri, GM Gwen de la Cruz, Julius Neri, Aissa de la Cruz and marketing head Roshan Nandwani.
Published on

Seda celebrated its anniversary fete on Aug. 29, 2025, with guests from the media, sponsors and business and civic groups.

Most of the major events I handled for the American Chamber, Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Zonta Club of Cebu 1, and many other civic, educational and tourism events for the past decades were held in Seda.

HEAD. Gwendolyn De La Cruz, general manager, Seda Ayala Center Cebu.
HEAD. Gwendolyn De La Cruz, general manager, Seda Ayala Center Cebu.
SMILES. Roshan Nandwani, head of Marketing and Consumer Engagement at Ayala Land Hospitality, and Ron Manalang, general manager of Seda Ayala Central Bloc.
SMILES. Roshan Nandwani, head of Marketing and Consumer Engagement at Ayala Land Hospitality, and Ron Manalang, general manager of Seda Ayala Central Bloc.

The evaluation feedback of the hotel’s food, service and attentive staff was noteworthy, with high ratings.

The name “Seda” is symbolic of its smooth management structure, from the top administrative to the staff.

I attended a good number of memorable events held in Seda.

In the saddest moment of my life, I sought shelter in Seda.

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph