Espina: Significant events

For the past months, Cebu has hosted or participated in various socio-civic events, further establishing its reputation as one of the most prolific places for entrepreneurial and civic investments. The diplomatic relations of Cebu have been extensive across the globe, including linkages in economics, education and arts and culture. In My Diary has listed some of the recent notable events:

Honorary Consul Enrison Benedicto, Cebu City’s Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia and Belgian Ambassador to the Philippines H.E. Michel Parys celebrated Belgium National Day, marking another milestone in Cebu’s diplomatic engagements.

The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) will showcase its best practices during the 33rd Visayas Area Business Conference (VABC). Organized by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), the VABC will bring together 23 local PCCI chambers from the Visayas region on July 25-26, 2024 at the Iloilo Convention Center, hosted by PCCI Iloilo. This event underscores Cebu’s significant role in the region’s business landscape. CCCI president Jay Yuvallos and PCCI area vice president for the Visayas Melanie Ng are coordinating the active participation of CCCI Cebu.

In real estate, David Rafael, president and chief executive officer of Aboitiz Land, expressed his excitement about the Foressa Mountain Town venture, “We envision Foressa Mountain Town to have sophisticated points of interest meant for people to converge.”

In the healthcare sector, Mary Grace Abriola was promoted for her exceptional performance as a Quality Analyst Rockstar for the month of May, highlighting Cebu’s commitment to excellence in various fields.

Cebu’s active participation in these diverse events demonstrates its dynamic role in fostering socio-civic growth, economic development and international relations.