Espina: Sports events

The business and socio-civic sectors, the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, various Lions and Jaycee clubs, call centers, subdivisions and barangays also hold annual sports competitions.

I was amazed at how parents, like my caregivers, save so they can buy their children sports uniforms, caps and equipment.

Parents believe that sports and school intramurals are among the best ways to keep their children away from drugs and other harmful influences.

Just recently, a sports competition was held by Helpware for its employees. The latest was during the 34th Cebu Press Freedom Week celebration, held from Sept. 20 to 26, which featured a sports tournament on Sept. 24. For the first time, pickleball, one of the latest crazes in sports, was included in the celebration. The event drew more than 30 players from the Cebu media community.