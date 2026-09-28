Cebu

Espina: Sports events

SPORTSFEST PAGEANT. From left to right: 2nd Princess Stephanie Claire Camacho, 2nd Prince Franc Lawrence Batiles, Face of Division AXL 2026 Queen Sky Medina Marinog, Face of Division AXL 2026 King Andelito Quismundo, 1st Princess Kaye Cabucos and 1st Prince Earl Capacite.
SPORTSFEST PAGEANT. From left to right: 2nd Princess Stephanie Claire Camacho, 2nd Prince Franc Lawrence Batiles, Face of Division AXL 2026 Queen Sky Medina Marinog, Face of Division AXL 2026 King Andelito Quismundo, 1st Princess Kaye Cabucos and 1st Prince Earl Capacite.
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Sports and physical fitness programs are important activities in the academe, civic clubs, businesses and government.

Private and public schools hold yearly intramurals.

PICKLEBALL. Cebu media practitioners gather during the first-ever pickleball tournament held as part of the 34th Cebu Press Freedom Celebration sports activities.
PICKLEBALL. Cebu media practitioners gather during the first-ever pickleball tournament held as part of the 34th Cebu Press Freedom Celebration sports activities.
BASKETBALL. Standing, from left to right: Daniel Rosaceña, John Anthony Canas, MVP Louis Loren, Juancho Del Prado and Rezel Vilchez. Sitting, from left to right: Josephus Noynay and Raul Alcoy.
BASKETBALL. Standing, from left to right: Daniel Rosaceña, John Anthony Canas, MVP Louis Loren, Juancho Del Prado and Rezel Vilchez. Sitting, from left to right: Josephus Noynay and Raul Alcoy.
VOLLEYBALL. Standing, from left to right: Johnreil Lunzaga, Sydney Camara, Denmarc Rosaceña and Ashley Avila. Sitting, from left to right: MVP Kim Peter Villafania and John Lloyd Malaguit.
VOLLEYBALL. Standing, from left to right: Johnreil Lunzaga, Sydney Camara, Denmarc Rosaceña and Ashley Avila. Sitting, from left to right: MVP Kim Peter Villafania and John Lloyd Malaguit.
BADMINTON. From left to right: Champions Denmarc Rosaceña and Sharmaine Ugay; 2nd Place Shandy Reyes; and 3rd Place Whirlpy Santos and JM Benologa.
BADMINTON. From left to right: Champions Denmarc Rosaceña and Sharmaine Ugay; 2nd Place Shandy Reyes; and 3rd Place Whirlpy Santos and JM Benologa.

The business and socio-civic sectors, the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, various Lions and Jaycee clubs, call centers, subdivisions and barangays also hold annual sports competitions.

I was amazed at how parents, like my caregivers, save so they can buy their children sports uniforms, caps and equipment.

Parents believe that sports and school intramurals are among the best ways to keep their children away from drugs and other harmful influences.

Just recently, a sports competition was held by Helpware for its employees. The latest was during the 34th Cebu Press Freedom Week celebration, held from Sept. 20 to 26, which featured a sports tournament on Sept. 24. For the first time, pickleball, one of the latest crazes in sports, was included in the celebration. The event drew more than 30 players from the Cebu media community.

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