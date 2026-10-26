Espina: Sports events

The participating schools include the University of San Jose-Recoletos, University of San Carlos, University of Southern Philippines Foundation, Benedicto College, Southwestern University, Cebu Institute of Technology, University of the Visayas and University of Cebu, among other academic institutions.

The sports activities include basketball, volleyball, table tennis, football, taekwondo and other sporting events. Through these activities, students are given opportunities to develop their athletic abilities, improve their physical fitness and work together toward a common goal. The competitions also allow them to demonstrate their skills, determination and respect for fellow athletes.