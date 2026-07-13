Espina: Stars from Cebu

Cebu honors them on many occasions through the academe and socio-civic organizations such as the Grand Chamber Awards of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Punla (Pilipinas Una sa Lahat), the WeCare Awards, Zonta Clubs 1 and 2, Speechcom International, the Quota Club and the Aboitiz Foundation, among others.

To name a few awardees: Ingrid Sala Santamaria, Pilita Corrales, Gloria Sevilla, Dulce, Jaya, Manilyn Reynes, Sheryl Regis, Kim Chiu, Mateo Guidicelli, Danny Javier of the Apo Hiking Society, Vina Morales, Morissette Amon, Shaina Magdayao, Caridad Sanchez, Yoyoy Villame, Enrique Gil, Pilar Pilapil, Annabelle Rama, Golden Cañedo, Donna Cruz, Richard Yap, Sarah Geronimo, Isabel Oli and Ellen Adarna, among others.

Presently, there are new faces from Cebu, such as Anna Fegi, Clifford Gawchua, Sheena Belarmino and Maria Donna, among other artists.

Filipinos indeed have multifarious talents in the performing arts, cinema and tri-media.