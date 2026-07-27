Espina: Tagalog cuisine

Decades ago, when I opened my small Speechcom classes in speech, grammar and public speaking in a small place in Lahug, my family and I had our regular meals and merienda at a nearby restaurant called Cafe Laguna (its original name escapes me). The place served authentic Tagalog dishes, then eventually added more Filipino favorites. Oh, they were delicious! Soon, many people took time out to have lunch or dinner there.
I lost sight of how the restaurant expanded into several branches. Thus, the name Lita Urbina became an institution. She was a recipient of the Valuable Filipino Awards from the Philippines Foundation Inc.
Thereafter, her children established more branches in Cebu. The rest is history.
The heart of Cafe Laguna, now Laguna Garden, has always been Lita and her children, who pursued her legacy with equal fervor. They also became family friends. Remember, my roots are in Biñan, Laguna, so it was easy for me to relate to Lita, who was also from Laguna. Lita also became a close friend of my late sister, Lydia, who launched her first cookbook at Cafe Laguna decades ago.
Lita Urbina and her family have received achievement awards from the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Cebu Business Month, the Tourism Congress, the Philippines Foundation and other organizations.
The restaurant has accommodated countless student practicum trainees from various schools, many of whom later became part of their workforce.
Congratulations to the Urbina clan for adding to the legacy of the Valuable Filipino Entrepreneurs. I would like to extend my thanks to those who find some of my articles informative.