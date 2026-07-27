Espina: Tagalog cuisine

Decades ago, when I opened my small Speechcom classes in speech, grammar and public speaking in a small place in Lahug, my family and I had our regular meals and merienda at a nearby restaurant called Cafe Laguna (its original name escapes me). The place served authentic Tagalog dishes, then eventually added more Filipino favorites. Oh, they were delicious! Soon, many people took time out to have lunch or dinner there.

I lost sight of how the restaurant expanded into several branches. Thus, the name Lita Urbina became an institution. She was a recipient of the Valuable Filipino Awards from the Philippines Foundation Inc.