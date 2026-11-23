Sometime in 1991, my Speechcom had a small office in Lahug, Cebu City. Near our office was a small restaurant, Cafe Laguna, which served authentic Tagalog cuisine. The flavors were indeed so authentic that they reminded me of my hometown, Biñan, Laguna, where my parents and siblings would cook delectable dishes such as sinigang na baboy, rellenong bangus, binagoong baboy, fresh lumpia and pritong lumpia, among others. This place soon became our favorite restaurant.
Years passed, and Cafe Laguna expanded, opening a branch at Ayala Mall. In 1999, it became known as Laguna Garden. The rest is history.
The Philippines Foundation, of which I was a member together with Nelia Neri, recognized Laguna Garden as a leading restaurant. Eventually, it expanded its menu to offer other cuisines aside from its signature Tagalog dishes.
The latest event I attended was at the new Laguna Garden location in Mandani Bay. Once again, guests had a wonderful time savoring Filipino dishes. By the way, as the years passed, Laguna Garden continued to maintain its distinctive Pinoy flavors while adding other international cuisines, including Japanese dishes.