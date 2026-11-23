Years passed, and Cafe Laguna expanded, opening a branch at Ayala Mall. In 1999, it became known as Laguna Garden. The rest is history.

The Philippines Foundation, of which I was a member together with Nelia Neri, recognized Laguna Garden as a leading restaurant. Eventually, it expanded its menu to offer other cuisines aside from its signature Tagalog dishes.

The latest event I attended was at the new Laguna Garden location in Mandani Bay. Once again, guests had a wonderful time savoring Filipino dishes. By the way, as the years passed, Laguna Garden continued to maintain its distinctive Pinoy flavors while adding other international cuisines, including Japanese dishes.