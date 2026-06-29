Espina: Technology and Innovation

The Academe has continues enrichment courses which update and expose the faculty and students to added expertise in various fields in science and technology.

Atty. Augusto Go of the University of Cebu has expanded the school ‘s technology and technical courses. The same is true to the other universities like the University of San Carlos, University of San Jose Recoletos, University of the Visayas, Cebu Institute of Technology, Southwestern University,among others What is significant in the technical courses is the integration of values.

The industry is equally in step with value oriented courses and design related in service training.

Cebu is in the right trend with the Academe and socio- civic groups grounded in value-oriented technology.