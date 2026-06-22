Espina: The CCCI big events

The success of every program has been due to the effective linkages of CCCI with the business sector, travel and tourism groups and the academe, both locally and at the national and international levels.

The CBM activities have included trade and industry forums and exhibits held in major hotels and malls. One significant event has been the Grand Chamber Awards, where citations are given to outstanding business and industry leaders, programs and international relations initiatives.

As a member and co-chair of some CCCI education and tourism committees and major events, I was fortunate to work with dynamic business leaders and broaden my perspectives on various aspects of trade and industry. I was also successful in assisting multisectoral projects.

The CCCI will continue to be the leader in expanding national and international linkages in business, tourism and education.