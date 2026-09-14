Espina: The CCCI projects

The “Cebu Business Month,” for example, has been a special project where large- and small-scale industries feature seminars, exhibits and interactive exchanges of products. These activities are held in big venues and are open to public and private entrepreneurs, giving different sectors opportunities to participate and learn from one another.

The Cebu Business Month has become one of the projects that brings the business community closer to the public. Through its different activities, businesses are able to introduce their products and services while entrepreneurs gain opportunities to connect with others in their respective industries.

One highlight is the Grand Chamber Awards, held to honor outstanding businessmen, large- and small-scale industries, linkages and initiatives. It is also a way of recognizing the people and organizations whose efforts contribute to the growth of Cebu’s business community.

I was an active chair and member of many CCCI events and projects for decades, including the Grand Chamber Awards. I was also involved in tourism and education projects, some of which I will write about in my next articles.

Looking back has given me the opportunity to remember the programs, the people behind them and the work that went into making them happen.

Although these are stories from past CCCI projects, I believe they are worth sharing, especially for the new and younger crop of CCCI members. Knowing the projects and initiatives that came before them can give them a glimpse of the chamber’s history and the efforts of those who helped shape its programs.

The CCCI continues to have an important role in Cebu’s business community. We owe these programs to the business leaders and companies of Cebu whose time, ideas and support have helped sustain the chamber’s projects through the years.