Espina: The historic EATOF
The East Asian Tourism Forum (Eatof) was launched in Cebu during the leadership of then governors Pablo Garcia and Gwendolyn Garcia, with tourism heads Agnes Magpale and Dawnie Roa. The private sector was represented by selected members from the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the American Chamber, the Department of Education and the academe — led by the University of San Jose–Recoletos, Cebu Normal University, University of San Carlos, University of Southern Philippines, Speechcom International and other schools. The Cebu City Tourism Commission, then headed by Renato Osmeña, Nelia Neri and Francisco Borromeo, also played a key role.
Cebu participated actively in numerous Eatof conferences held in Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Beijing and other cities. I personally helped draft the first Eatof manual with a Korean officer whose name, unfortunately, escapes me now. The original Eatof members included Cebu, Thailand, Indonesia, China and others. After some time, however, I lost touch with the organization.
Eatof’s thrusts focused on education, the environment, arts and culture, and key issues related to tourism. It was a platform that emphasized collaboration beyond borders, anchored in shared heritage and mutual learning.
I am pleased to note that Cebu Gov. Pam Baricuatro is currently involved in regional tourism initiatives. I am not certain whether Eatof has since expanded its scope, adopted new thrusts, or evolved under a different name.
When Cebu hosted Eatof decades ago, member nations commended the province’s rich historical and cultural wealth — particularly Fort San Pedro, the traditional vestiges found in many towns, as well as Cebu’s food and fabrics. The City of Cebu was also a proponent of several Eatof programs in education, environmental protection, small-scale entrepreneurship, and arts and culture.
I miss Eatof. It enriched my understanding of how tourism can become a thread that binds together different races, cultures and histories.