Espina: The historic EATOF

Cebu participated actively in numerous Eatof conferences held in Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Beijing and other cities. I personally helped draft the first Eatof manual with a Korean officer whose name, unfortunately, escapes me now. The original Eatof members included Cebu, Thailand, Indonesia, China and others. After some time, however, I lost touch with the organization.

Eatof’s thrusts focused on education, the environment, arts and culture, and key issues related to tourism. It was a platform that emphasized collaboration beyond borders, anchored in shared heritage and mutual learning.

I am pleased to note that Cebu Gov. Pam Baricuatro is currently involved in regional tourism initiatives. I am not certain whether Eatof has since expanded its scope, adopted new thrusts, or evolved under a different name.

When Cebu hosted Eatof decades ago, member nations commended the province’s rich historical and cultural wealth — particularly Fort San Pedro, the traditional vestiges found in many towns, as well as Cebu’s food and fabrics. The City of Cebu was also a proponent of several Eatof programs in education, environmental protection, small-scale entrepreneurship, and arts and culture.

I miss Eatof. It enriched my understanding of how tourism can become a thread that binds together different races, cultures and histories.