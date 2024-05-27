Espina: The opening salvo of Cebu Business Months 2024

The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) launched the Cebu Business Months (CBM) 2024 with a Grand Opening Salvo at The Terraces, Ayala Center Cebu. This event marks the beginning of a month-long celebration of innovation and collaborative growth under the inspiring theme “Padayon Cebu.”

“Padayon,” which means “to continue,” embodies the resilience and forward momentum that defines the unique “can-do” attitude of every Cebuano business leader, setting the tone for CBM 2024. CCCI president Jay Y. Yuvallos highlighted the enduring legacy of CBM, which has been a cornerstone of Cebu’s socio-economic prosperity since its inception in 1996.

CBM 2024 overall chairman Regan Rex King outlined the theme for this year, “Padayon Cebu,” emphasizing the spirit of resilience that defines the community. “We have crafted a series of events designed to inspire, promote and grow Cebu businesses, propelling them toward a future of sustainable growth and innovation,” said King.

Throughout June, CBM 2024 will host various activities aimed at strengthening entrepreneurship, encouraging innovation and driving digital transformation. On June 20, the “Padayon Cebu: Enabling Cebu’s Competitiveness through Digital Transformation and Innovation Forum” will delve into the transformative potential of digitalization in streamlining business operations and building future-proof infrastructure.

On June 26, Cebu’s top CEOs will gather for the “Captains of Industry: A CEO Networking Night,” fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange in a dynamic setting.

The CBM 2024 team is led by chairman Regan Rex King, along with vice chairmen Anton Perdices and Kent de la Calzada and a dedicated group of committee chairs and members committed to ensuring the success of this year’s events.