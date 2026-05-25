Espina: The Performing Arts

From the Aristotelian concept of art as an “imitation of life,” drama flourished during the Elizabethan era, with William Shakespeare becoming the leading dramatist of tragedies, comedies and histories.

Contemporary drama and the performing arts in Cebu, staged in colleges and universities, showcase the artistry of Cebu’s playwrights, directors and actors.

The Colegio de la Inmaculada Concepcion and the University of San Jose–Recoletos have produced plays and musicals. Soon after, many theater groups followed the theater trends in Cebu. The years to come will see Cebu at the helm of more prize-winning plays.