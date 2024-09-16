Espina: The Perlas Awards

For decades, the “Talento Cebuano” Award was bestowed upon exceptional Filipinos whose achievements in their careers or professions motivated the youth and citizens to excel, innovate, or improve their communities.

The “Talento Cebuano, the Valuable Filipinos” award has recognized dedicated educators, artists, inventors, honest drivers, student leaders, entrepreneurs and skilled workers, among others. These honorees were celebrated in grand “Perlas Awards” ceremonies, held at major venues such as SM City Cebu, Marco Polo Plaza Cebu and Ayala Center Cebu, which allowed larger audiences to participate in the event.