Espina: The Perlas Awards

The Philippines Foundation Inc. was established by a group of distinguished educators, business leaders and community figures. They were tasked with researching success stories and recognizing them through the symbolic Perlas Awards, which honor “Valuable Filipinos.” The “Perlas” represents a rare and precious gem, a jewel from the sea that shines brightly, providing inspiration and guidance to others.
For decades, the “Talento Cebuano” Award was bestowed upon exceptional Filipinos whose achievements in their careers or professions motivated the youth and citizens to excel, innovate, or improve their communities.
The “Talento Cebuano, the Valuable Filipinos” award has recognized dedicated educators, artists, inventors, honest drivers, student leaders, entrepreneurs and skilled workers, among others. These honorees were celebrated in grand “Perlas Awards” ceremonies, held at major venues such as SM City Cebu, Marco Polo Plaza Cebu and Ayala Center Cebu, which allowed larger audiences to participate in the event.
Notable members of the Philippines Foundation included the late Marcelo Fernan, Joseph Gaisano, Ben Yapjoco, Hernan Streegan, Bobit Avila, Nelia Neri, Fr. Ernesto Javier, Marissa Fernan, Pureza Onate, Nestor Chua, Sister Merced, Elvira Luym, Max Ricohermoso and myself. Unfortunately, I cannot recall the names of the newer members.
The Perlas Awards Hall of Fame boasts awardees such as Ingrid Sala Santamaria, the San Diego dance troupe, self-made artists, the Boy Scouts of the Philippines, Dr. Lourdes Quisumbing, Inday Avila, honest drivers, housemaids, creative students, close-knit families and media practitioners — all of whom have impacted the lives of many.
Though some founders and members of the Philippines Foundation have passed away, their dedication endures. Sadly, the activities and existence of the Foundation ceased decades ago. (Features on civic organizations to be continued).