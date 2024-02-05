Espina: The proactive Zontians

The resource speakers and group discussions cited some concrete cases of violence and unfairness degrading women and children at home, schools and in their work environment. Education, a well-knit family and community involvement are positive mechanisms.

Related programs like livelihood, sports, healthy recreation, projects to develop talents, trade and skills will lessen family depression which often leads to drinking, on the part of the husbands when hunger strikes. Even bullying in schools is a prelude to physical as well as psychological imbalance. It is not only the males, like the husbands, who hurt women but even the latter could inflict pain on others. Oh, there are many instances where women are violated.

I have attended so many Zonta District conferences focusing on issues affecting women and children. I can’t help remembering the late Zontians Amparo Rodil and Anita Sanchez whose formidable leadership showed the strength of the women to preserve their dignity. Then and now, the Zontians established linkages with the government, academe and other business/civic groups to intensify efforts to curb abuses against women and children. The thematic bond is to foster love and respect for womanhood.