Espina: The Zonta 1 turnover

The years saw the fruitful leadership of Zonta presidents Anita Sanchez, Amparo Rodil, Merle Cunanan, Flor Streegan, Inday Avila, Minnie Yuvienco, Stella Bernabe, Rufina Tanchan, Tess Chan, Amelita Go and others.

The Zonta Club of Cebu 1 undertook big projects which I directed, such as Glamour and Glitz 1 and 2, Night at the Oscars and some fashion shows, with the full force of the Zontians and their networks. The Hall of Fame of the Zonta Club of Cebu 1 stands proudly alongside those of other Zonta clubs worldwide. In the academe, the Zonta Club of Cebu 1 partnered with institutions such as the University of San Jose–Recoletos, University of the Visayas, Cebu Normal University and the University of San Carlos, among others.

Congratulations to the newly installed officers of the Zonta Club of Cebu 1!