Espina: The Zonta 1 turnover

All these years, the turnover rites of the leadership of the Zonta Club of Cebu 1 have always been replete with thematic significance anchored on national and international linkages.
I became a Zontian in the 1980s upon the invitation of my Josenian colleague, Anita Sanchez, and my friend Amparo Rodil. They believed that the insights I had gained from my international travels would be helpful to the Club. I joined the Zonta Club of Cebu 1 and gained deeper insights into communities in need of assistance, particularly in education, health care and leadership.
We needed meaningful fundraising projects to sustain our initiatives and eventually established a daycare center, a chapel, and sewing and cooking classes, among others.
The years saw the fruitful leadership of Zonta presidents Anita Sanchez, Amparo Rodil, Merle Cunanan, Flor Streegan, Inday Avila, Minnie Yuvienco, Stella Bernabe, Rufina Tanchan, Tess Chan, Amelita Go and others.
The Zonta Club of Cebu 1 undertook big projects which I directed, such as Glamour and Glitz 1 and 2, Night at the Oscars and some fashion shows, with the full force of the Zontians and their networks. The Hall of Fame of the Zonta Club of Cebu 1 stands proudly alongside those of other Zonta clubs worldwide. In the academe, the Zonta Club of Cebu 1 partnered with institutions such as the University of San Jose–Recoletos, University of the Visayas, Cebu Normal University and the University of San Carlos, among others.
Congratulations to the newly installed officers of the Zonta Club of Cebu 1!