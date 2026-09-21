Espina: The Zonta Club Cebu 1

I readily joined the Zonta Club of Cebu I because the College of Arts and Sciences needed a functional linkage with the community, in line with the institution’s goal of developing a “Christian, quality, community-oriented education.”

The rest is history.

The Zonta Club of Cebu 1 sustained its community linkages through the academe and other relevant organizations. Over the years, through the leadership of its various presidents and officers, the club expanded its programs in education, ecology, health and youth leadership, while building national and international linkages.

The Zonta Club of Cebu 1 continues to pursue feasible projects in education, ecology and entrepreneurship. Its efforts have also been acknowledged by its national and international counterparts.

Today, we see the meaningful merging of senior and young Zontians, bringing together experience, fresh perspectives and a shared commitment to service.

We are fortunate to have local, national and international media exposure, which helps us reach more communities, amplify our advocacies and support projects that make a difference.

Looking back, I am grateful for the opportunity to be part of an organization that continues to grow while remaining committed to community development.