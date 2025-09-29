Espina: Tourism industry

Through projects like Miss Cebu Tourism in tandem with academic programs — specifically those of the University of San Jose-Recoletos, University of San Carlos, Cebu State College of Science and Technology (now Cebu Technological University) and Southwestern University — more branches of the City Government expanded their travel and tourism initiatives.

Travel and tourism continue to grow, and these are healthy developments. Socio-business organizations like the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the American Chamber and Speechcom International have also expanded their tourism and trade projects.