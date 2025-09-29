Cebu

Espina: Tourism industry

In My Diary
ICON. Philippine Airlines, the country’s national flag carrier.
Published on

Important women have worked with various agencies that promote and sustain the tourism industry across Cebu and the country. Airlines such as Philippine Airlines and Cathay Pacific have been active partners of the Departments of Tourism and Trade, making travel packages more affordable.

ADVENTURER. Aida Uy, the driving force behind Cebu Fortune Travel, one of the city’s top travel agencies.
GLOBE-TROTTER. Connie Cimafranca, then officer of Cathay Pacific, and one of the pioneers of Cebu’s travel and tourism programs.
I have been fortunate to have worked with women active in tourism, including then Department of Tourism (DOT) director Dawnie Roa, former Cebu City tourism commissioner Nelia Neri and travel leaders Connie Cimafranca, Alice Queblatin and Ann Conejero, among others.

VISIONARY. Patria Dawnie Roa, then Department of Tourism 7 director, organized tour-guiding seminars with the accredited tourism department of the University of San Jose-Recoletos.
DUO. Former Cebu City tourism commissioner Nelia Neri with her husband, lawyer Julius Neri.
Through projects like Miss Cebu Tourism in tandem with academic programs — specifically those of the University of San Jose-Recoletos, University of San Carlos, Cebu State College of Science and Technology (now Cebu Technological University) and Southwestern University — more branches of the City Government expanded their travel and tourism initiatives.

Travel and tourism continue to grow, and these are healthy developments. Socio-business organizations like the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the American Chamber and Speechcom International have also expanded their tourism and trade projects.

