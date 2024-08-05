Espina: Travel and tourism

Travel and tourism go together like horse and carriage. Aside from enriching one’s learning experience, travel explores numerous linkages among nations. Aida Uy of Cebu Fortune Travel has been one of the most active in organizing group tours linking them with the media and the academe, media and business groups.

I had the pleasure of being part of many group tours and my experiences enriched my projects in tourism courses which I developed when I was dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of San Jose-Recoletos.

Since then, my Dramatics and Cultural Ensemble alumni who are now successful professionals and business leaders have included travelling in their programs. The media have been instrumental in linking travel and tourism. My colleague, Nelia Neri, had contributed much in making the media the instrument in expanding travel and tourism. Our travel and tourism peers have been appreciative of the linkages with the media.

“In My Diary” shares some recent travel experiences of my friends and alumni.