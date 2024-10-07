Espina: University days

I am proud to have been part of the Josenian team that worked toward the school’s series of successful PAASCU accreditations, culminating in the full completion of requirements for university status. The team included academic deans Marcelo Fernan, Dr. Mariano Lerin, Dr. Lucilla Bonilla, engineers Ben Mantos and Joaquin Aliz; principals Rosalita Briones, Conception Azarcon and Gloria Longakit; guidance head Dr. Victoria Gabison; research director Dr. Carmen Eturma; and other academic and non-academic heads and directors. It was a comprehensive learning experience marked by team unity.