Espina: University days

CAMPUSES. The University San Jose-Recoletos: the old and new main campus located in Cebu City.
The academe provides the foundation for education. For decades, schools have developed valuable principles, innovations in academic courses, community projects and entrepreneurship, among other initiatives.

“In My Diary” pays tribute to the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R), which celebrated a major milestone — the attainment of university status conferred by the Commission on Higher Education on Sept. 21, 1984.

LEAD. The current University San Jose-Recoletos president, Rev. Fr. Excel Celiz, OAR.
VISION. Fr. Blas Montenegro, OAR, conceived the University San Jose-Recoletos mission statement: Quality Christian Community-Oriented Education.
I am proud to have been part of the Josenian team that worked toward the school’s series of successful PAASCU accreditations, culminating in the full completion of requirements for university status. The team included academic deans Marcelo Fernan, Dr. Mariano Lerin, Dr. Lucilla Bonilla, engineers Ben Mantos and Joaquin Aliz; principals Rosalita Briones, Conception Azarcon and Gloria Longakit; guidance head Dr. Victoria Gabison; research director Dr. Carmen Eturma; and other academic and non-academic heads and directors. It was a comprehensive learning experience marked by team unity.

COLISEUM. The Recoletos Coliseum located at the University San Jose-Recoletos Basak Campus, Cebu City.
This year, USJ-R once again celebrated its University Days with Eucharistic celebrations, exhibits, seminars, an alumni homecoming and sports events.

