Espina: USJ-R history

The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) is one of the oldest universities in Cebu, with a long history shaped by the Recollect community, its educators and generations of students.
A group of religious and lay members of the then Colegio de San Jose-Recoletos, now the USJ-R, is currently undertaking a major project to document and write the history of the institution.
I am part of the team, together with Brenda Saliendra, who served as executive secretary to various CSJR/USJ-R rectors and presidents, and Leroy Sarchez, who was an active member of the Student Affairs staff, that worked on university publications and was involved in major events at USJ-R. I served as a high school faculty member and later as dean of the College of Liberal Arts/Arts and Sciences from 1964 to 2000.
The completed book is intended for publication and will be shared with various Recoletos religious communities, schools and universities.