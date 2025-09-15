Espina: USJ-R Quad

The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) inaugurated its new building, the Quad, in Colon, Cebu City.
The event underscores the school’s religious and educational mission to provide “quality Christian community-oriented education.”
Through the years, as CSJR achieved its university status, it sustained the enrichment of its basic to postgraduate curricula, accredited by PAASCU (Philippine Accrediting Association of Schools, Colleges and Universities).
The school expanded in Basak, Cebu City, where the USJ-R Coliseum and the high school and elementary departments are located. The grounds have long been used for intramurals, sports, ROTC training and related programs.
In 1964, my first year of teaching in what was then CSJR, the school already had adequately equipped classrooms, a library and laboratories. Moving forward, the religious and lay administrators, faculty and studentry worked to continually develop new courses with strong linkages locally and internationally.
Over time, the university’s infrastructure expanded in Colon and Basak, with more growth expected.
Adelante, USJ-R.