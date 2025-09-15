Cebu

Espina: USJ-R Quad

In my diary
MOMENT. The unveiling of the University marker.
MOMENT. The unveiling of the University marker.
Published on

The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) inaugurated its new building, the Quad, in Colon, Cebu City.

The event underscores the school’s religious and educational mission to provide “quality Christian community-oriented education.”

LANDMARK. The towering University of San Jose-Recoletos edifice.
LANDMARK. The towering University of San Jose-Recoletos edifice.

Through the years, as CSJR achieved its university status, it sustained the enrichment of its basic to postgraduate curricula, accredited by PAASCU (Philippine Accrediting Association of Schools, Colleges and Universities).

The school expanded in Basak, Cebu City, where the USJ-R Coliseum and the high school and elementary departments are located. The grounds have long been used for intramurals, sports, ROTC training and related programs.

BLESSING. The colorful inauguration and blessing of the University of San Jose-Recoletos’ Quadricentennial edifice.
BLESSING. The colorful inauguration and blessing of the University of San Jose-Recoletos’ Quadricentennial edifice.
HEAD. University of San Jose-Recoletos president Fr. Edcel Celiz, OAR.
HEAD. University of San Jose-Recoletos president Fr. Edcel Celiz, OAR.

In 1964, my first year of teaching in what was then CSJR, the school already had adequately equipped classrooms, a library and laboratories. Moving forward, the religious and lay administrators, faculty and studentry worked to continually develop new courses with strong linkages locally and internationally.

Over time, the university’s infrastructure expanded in Colon and Basak, with more growth expected.

Adelante, USJ-R.

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph