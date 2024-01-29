Espina: We Care forever

The current president of We Care is Ramon Sebastian who has maintained his assistance to the Sisters of Mary. Antonio Veloso is our chairman emeritus.

The We Care/Tony Veloso birthday fellowship had some guests, close friends of the Velosos, the families of the Fernans, Larrazabals etc.

It was a very memorable evening and most of us got very sentimental about how well-knit We Care has been in strengthening friendship through music and good will.