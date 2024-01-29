Espina: We Care forever

The We Care Foundation held its monthly meeting and fellowship recently at Casino Español de Cebu. It was hosted by celebrant Antonio Veloso. The group was founded in 1987 after its initial members served in the Cebu City Council to allow the politicians to run for office. We were the non-political council where Tony Veloso was mayor and Joseph Gaisano as vice mayor.
The councilors were the late Hermie Villarica, Lito Roden, Nene Dakay, Roberto Montesclaro, Ed Rosello, Remy Mateo etc. I was the lone female councilor.
Thereafter, We Care continued its meetings/fellowships for decades, accepted new members and sponsored several high school scholars enrolled in the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R). The group also made donations to some typhoon survivors.
The current president of We Care is Ramon Sebastian who has maintained his assistance to the Sisters of Mary. Antonio Veloso is our chairman emeritus.
The We Care/Tony Veloso birthday fellowship had some guests, close friends of the Velosos, the families of the Fernans, Larrazabals etc.
It was a very memorable evening and most of us got very sentimental about how well-knit We Care has been in strengthening friendship through music and good will.