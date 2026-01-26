Espina: WeCare Foundation

Today, the foundation is led by its current president, Ramon Sebastian, who continues to support the Sisters of Mary. Antonio Veloso now holds the position of chairman emeritus.

Over the years, WeCare Foundation has been involved in a number of scholarship initiatives in coordination with several Cebu-based institutions, including the University of San Jose–Recoletos, the Sisters of Mary, Cebu Normal University, the University of Southern Philippines, and the University of San Carlos, among others.

The group’s monthly fellowship gatherings, often hosted by birthday celebrants, remain a highlight. These occasions are less about formality and more about nostalgia—moments to look back on how the foundation has remained close-knit, with friendships strengthened through shared memories, music, and goodwill over the years.