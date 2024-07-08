Espina: Wedding expo

The Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Mactan, Cebu hosted “The Brides at Triton Wedding Expo 2024” on July 6 to 7, featuring around 60 exhibitors offering various wedding packages, including cakes, gowns, gifts, giveaways, make-up/stylists, event planners, photo/videographers and more.
Special guests included celebrity couple Mikael Daez and Megan Young. The wedding expo provided prospective couples and event organizers with an opportunity to stay updated on the latest wedding trends, inclusivity and supplier diversity.