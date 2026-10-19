Espina: What’s up, Zontians?

The Club has expanded its original Ermita Day Care program and established linkages with public and private schools, as well as scholarship programs in partnership with the business and religious communities.

For its fundraising projects, Zonta Club of Cebu 1 sponsored fashion shows such as Glamour and Glitz 1 and 2, the RJ and the Riots concert and the Jose Mari Show, among others. These events featured Cebu’s local talents and students.

In the fields of sociocivic programs, business, education and ecology, Zonta Club of Cebu 1 expanded its linkages with the local government, barangays, the media, the Department of Education (DepEd), the Commission on Higher Education and other business groups, such as the American Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the then Cebu Jaycees, Lions clubs, Rotary clubs, Speechcom, the University of San Carlos, the University of Cebu, the University of the Visayas, St. Theresa’s College, Southwestern University and the University of Southern Philippines, among others.

Zonta Club of Cebu 1 and its sister club, Zonta Club of Cebu 2, have been actively promoting the rights of women and children, supporting families and providing educational opportunities for deserving students in public and private schools in close coordination with the DepEd, the Commission on Higher Education and related educational groups.

We all look forward to bigger and better opportunities for the academe to fully achieve its goals through extensive linkages.