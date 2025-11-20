Espina: Why we must investigate the river diversion—not Monterrazas

I WAS in the area to respond a few days after the incident.

That recent flooding along the Cotcot River in Liloan—resulting in more than 60 deaths, the destruction of homes, and the displacement of countless families—remains one of the most painful disasters Cebu has seen in decades. Yet despite the magnitude of the tragedy, the central question remains unanswered:

Why is the main cause—the Cotcot River diversion and the collapse of its embankment—not being properly investigated?

Instead, public attention and government scrutiny have been heavily directed toward the Monterrazas development in Cebu City, even though scientific, hydrologic, and eyewitness evidence shows that it was not the cause of the Cotcot tragedy.

As residents, professionals, and Cebuanos concerned for truth and accountability, we must examine the facts.

The Cotcot River Was Artificially Diverted — A Critical Mistake

Satellite images and on-ground accounts reveal that the Cotcot River had been altered from its natural path. An artificial diversion was created, narrowing the floodplain and forcing the river to make a sharp, unnatural turn. I guess to reclaim a part of land.

This kind of engineering—if poorly designed or inadequately reinforced—creates:

• A bottleneck in water flow

• Sudden increase in hydraulic pressure

• Higher water elevation

• A significantly increased risk of embankment breach

When the riverbanks gave way during heavy rainfall, the result was catastrophic: an explosive flood surge that tore through communities with almost no warning.

This was not a natural disaster.

This was an engineering failure.

And yet, the parties responsible for designing, approving, and constructing this diversion remain unexamined.

Why is Monterrazas Being Blamed? A Convenient Scapegoat

It is no secret that Monterrazas has faced land-development issues in the past. But violation does not mean causation, and in this case:

Monterrazas is geographically and hydrologically unrelated to the Cotcot River disaster nor is it related to Mananga

Residents who have lived at the foot of Monterrazas since its construction know the truth:

• The slopes in that area were previously bare—there were never hundreds of trees to cut.

• The runoff pathways from Monterrazas do not lead to Cotcot River.

• No landslide or structural failure from Monterrazas occurred that day. Their water retention pond was breeched creating some flooding.

Despite this, Monterrazas has become the center of public criticism—because blaming a private developer is easier than confronting failures in public works, river engineering, and local oversight.

Meanwhile, Mananga Flood-Control Failures Are Also Ignored

The Cotcot tragedy is not an isolated case. Similar issues plague other parts of Cebu, particularly along the Mananga watershed, where:

• Flood-control structures have failed

• Illegal riverbank batching plants operate unchecked

• Quarrying activities continue despite environmental regulations

These are known hydrologic risk factors that directly worsen flooding. Still, investigations remain silent.

Again, the real culprits are being avoided.

Who Should Be Investigated? Follow The Evidence

For Cotcot River:

• The contractor who executed the river diversion

• DPWH officials who approved and supervised the project

• DENR offices that granted (or failed to require) the proper environmental permits

• LGU engineering offices that allowed structural modifications without comprehensive hydrologic studies

For Mananga:

• Illegal quarry operators

• Private batching plant owners

• Local ENRO and DPWH personnel who failed to enforce compliance

These are the decisions that shape rivers. These are the actors that influence floods—not a hillside subdivision miles away.

This Is About Truth, Accountability, and Justice

Dozens of lives were lost. Entire neighborhoods were wiped out. Families who had lived beside the river for generations are now gone.

We owe it to them to demand the truth.

Disasters of this scale do not happen by accident. They happen when:

• Flood-control structures are poorly made or poorly maintained

• Rivers are altered without proper hydrologic engineering

• Illegal activities near riverbanks are tolerated

• Oversight institutions fail to enforce their mandate

Until we examine these failures honestly, we will continue to misdiagnose the problem—and condemn more communities to the same fate.

The Call to Action

We therefore call on:

• The Office of the President

• The Senate and House of Representatives

• DENR

• DPWH

• LGUs of Cebu Province and Liloan

…to open a formal, independent investigation into the Cotcot River diversion project and all actors involved in its design, approval, construction, and maintenance.

This is not about politics.

This is about:

• Truth

• Justice

• Public safety

• Engineering accountability

Monterrazas cannot be used as a convenient fall guy for a disaster it did not cause. The real story lies in the river—and the people who reshaped it.

The victims, their families, and the people of Cebu deserve nothing less.