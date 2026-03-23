Espina: Women Achievers 2

In various leadership surveys I conducted, students often described women leaders by pointing to their contributions to Philippine history. They highlighted the versatility and endurance of women as mothers, mentors and civic leaders.

In Cebu, several women’s organizations have long been active — including the Zonta Clubs, Quota International, Women in Travel, the Hotel and Restaurant Association and Forward, among others. These groups have provided assistance through scholarships, vocational training and community-based entrepreneurship programs.

Over the years, more women leaders have become deeply involved in child welfare, family development projects and partnerships with business and government agencies, even extending to international linkages.

“In My Diary” recalls a number of women leaders who touched my life when I chose to live in Cebu in 1964. Among them were Dr. Lourdes Quisumbing, then secretary of the Department of Education; Dr. Alice Tan, then dean of the Graduate School at the University of San Carlos and my dissertation adviser; Dr. Lucilla Bonilla, then a faculty member and later dean of education at the University of San Jose-Recoletos; and Atty. Alice Bathan, then dean of the College of Law at the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R).

I also remember Dr. Anita Sanchez, Beling Go Ching Hai, Amparo Rodil and Dr. Vicky Gabison, who partnered with me in many seminars sponsored by Norberto Quisumbing.

I treasure as well the friendship of Zontian leaders such as Stella Bernabe, Melita Go, Tess Chan, Nellie Chiu, Flor Streegan and Matt Baguia, among others.

Nelia Neri, who used to teach at USJ-R, encouraged me to become a columnist for SunStar Cebu — and thus, “In My Diary” was born. Writing has always been one of my strengths, even during my college years as editor of the Journal of Education at the University of Santo Tomas.

The WeCare family and my peers from USJ-R Arts and Sciences have provided me with strength and inspiration.

There are many women leaders in Cebu who continue to share their skills and resources with various communities. For instance, then Cebu governor Gwen Garcia and tourism head Dawnie Roa introduced me to the East Asian Tourism Forum. Beling Go Ching Hai also served as my mentor in environmental projects.

(To be continued)