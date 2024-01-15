Espina: Yearender events

EVENT. The Cebu Online News Press Corps held its first yearend celebration on Dec. 17, 2023, at Casa Mira Tower 2 Labangon Condominium. The event served as the culmination of the group’s success for the year 2023. Among the highlights of the celebration was the launching of the organization’s official website www.conpc.net.

Mila C. Espina Cebu bids goodbye to 2023 and looks forward to a healthy and safe 2024. The photos with this article capture some of the events I attended.

CHAT. Long-time friend Zontian Anita Cabiñan. HOLIDAYS. Sofia and John Clifford are now members of GMA Sparkle and part of “Pepito Manaloto” and “Mannequin Love.” VISIT. A hangout with members of the University of San Jose-Recoletos Dramatics and Cultural Ensemble - Amparito L. Lhuillier Educational Foundation alumnae: Mea Lepiten Autida - data analyst; Janine Espinosa Lasala - Lotus Tickets, team manager; and Kimberly-Ann Libodlibod Bautistalla, regional collections trainer in an international financial technology company. VISIT. A hangout with members of the University of San Jose-Recoletos Dramatics and Cultural Ensemble - Amparito L. Lhuillier Educational Foundation alumnae: Mea Lepiten Autida - data analyst; Janine Espinosa Lasala - Lotus Tickets, team manager; and Kimberly-Ann Libodlibod Bautistalla, regional collections trainer in an international financial technology company. DINNER. Present at NUSTAR Resort & Casino were media friends Nelia G. Neri, MCE, Honey Loop with Alan Teo (second from left), chief operating officer.