Espina: Yuletide cheers

PRIDE. Celebrity Matteo Guidicelli is one of the University of San Jose-Recoletos’ Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program graduates in Marketing Management.
FEAST. Present during the launch of Marco Polo Plaza Café Marco Festive Offerings: Angelita Dy, Turkish Airlines’ Joanna Marie Santos and country manager Huzeyfe Akhan; Aida Uy; Marco Polo Plaza Cebu communications manager Karen Hassim; Janelle Pagador, sales and marketing coordinator; Robby Alugar, Tricia Silva and MCE.
BRIGHT. Hank Rodney P. Lastimosa M.D., Punla Scholar of Norberto Quisumbing Jr. and the University of San Jose-Recoletos.
SMILES. Marco Polo Plaza Cebu’s Lara Scarrow, MCE and general manager Max Huberand.
TOPNOTCHERS. Students from the University of San Jose-Recoletos. From left: Rey Mark L. Tahadlangit, John Kenneth M. Araña, Franceska Therese Fanilag, Karen Dio and Paulo Batulan.
The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) has been getting a windfall of blessings this Yuletide season. It produced board and bar passers with outstanding results. All these are attributed to the institution’s goal of providing “Quality Christian Community Oriented Education” realized through relevant course offerings, qualified faculty and students, updated instructional facilities and linkages. Adelante!

Meanwhile, Benedicto College has maintained its socio civic linkages with the Zonta Club of Cebu 1. The University of Cebu through the leadership of lawyer Augusto Go has been having its share of successful board passers. The University of San Carlos and USJ-R have been constantly in the list of the best schools of the country. The Academe looks forward to more blessings in 2024.

