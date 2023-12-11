Espina: Yuletide cheers

The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) has been getting a windfall of blessings this Yuletide season. It produced board and bar passers with outstanding results. All these are attributed to the institution’s goal of providing “Quality Christian Community Oriented Education” realized through relevant course offerings, qualified faculty and students, updated instructional facilities and linkages. Adelante!

Meanwhile, Benedicto College has maintained its socio civic linkages with the Zonta Club of Cebu 1. The University of Cebu through the leadership of lawyer Augusto Go has been having its share of successful board passers. The University of San Carlos and USJ-R have been constantly in the list of the best schools of the country. The Academe looks forward to more blessings in 2024.