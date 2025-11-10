Espina: Yuletide events

Seda Central Bloc Cebu and Seda Ayala Center will set the mood for the Yuletide season with the theme “Modern Filipiniana,” featuring meaningful Christmas tree lighting ceremonies. The first will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, at the 5th floor lobby of Seda Central Bloc Cebu, followed by another on Nov. 19, 5:30 p.m., at the Seda Ayala Center lobby.
Colorful and meaningful celebrations are expected, reflecting laughter, music and camaraderie — the joy that brings people together. That, indeed, is the genuine spirit of Christmas.
Schools will also hold Christmas and New Year programs before the holiday break, with the “Christmas Belen” as the backdrop and classic songs such as “Silent Night,” “O Holy Night,” “Jingle Bells” and “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town.”
For children, Christmas means “Santa Claus bringing toys and goodies.” My first gift from Santa Claus was a school bag when I was in grade school in Biñan, Laguna. I also received a box of candies from the Three Kings days after Christmas. Oh, what a letdown when I discovered that Santa Claus was actually my family. Later, I appreciated their desire to make me happy.
For the WeCare and Punla groups, Christmas is a time to greet and share gifts with adopted schoolchildren. Some alumni of the University of San Jose-Recoletos Dramatics and Cultural Ensemble, now based abroad, choose to celebrate Christmas in Cebu with their families.