Cebu

Espina: Yuletide events

In my diary
TEAM. The WeCare family led by president Ramon Sebastian. The group distributes rice and goodies every Christmas in selected barangays.
TEAM. The WeCare family led by president Ramon Sebastian. The group distributes rice and goodies every Christmas in selected barangays.
Published on

Seda Central Bloc Cebu and Seda Ayala Center will set the mood for the Yuletide season with the theme “Modern Filipiniana,” featuring meaningful Christmas tree lighting ceremonies. The first will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, at the 5th floor lobby of Seda Central Bloc Cebu, followed by another on Nov. 19, 5:30 p.m., at the Seda Ayala Center lobby.

HISTORY. The first-ever Philippine chocolate Christmas Tree by Golden Prince Hotel & Suites.
HISTORY. The first-ever Philippine chocolate Christmas Tree by Golden Prince Hotel & Suites.

Colorful and meaningful celebrations are expected, reflecting laughter, music and camaraderie — the joy that brings people together. That, indeed, is the genuine spirit of Christmas.

Schools will also hold Christmas and New Year programs before the holiday break, with the “Christmas Belen” as the backdrop and classic songs such as “Silent Night,” “O Holy Night,” “Jingle Bells” and “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town.”

GATHERING. From left: Aissa de la Cruz, Nelia Neri, Honey Loop, Philippine Information Agency regional director Fayette Riñen, Golden Prince Hotel & Suites public relations and marketing manager Hershey Herrera-Canonigo, Robby Alugar, Benny and Teresa Que of Golden Prince Hotel & Suites, Chocolate Christmas Tree maker Chef Aisha Iryll Quintana and Chinggay Utzurrum at the Kabilin Heritage Lounge.
GATHERING. From left: Aissa de la Cruz, Nelia Neri, Honey Loop, Philippine Information Agency regional director Fayette Riñen, Golden Prince Hotel & Suites public relations and marketing manager Hershey Herrera-Canonigo, Robby Alugar, Benny and Teresa Que of Golden Prince Hotel & Suites, Chocolate Christmas Tree maker Chef Aisha Iryll Quintana and Chinggay Utzurrum at the Kabilin Heritage Lounge.

For children, Christmas means “Santa Claus bringing toys and goodies.” My first gift from Santa Claus was a school bag when I was in grade school in Biñan, Laguna. I also received a box of candies from the Three Kings days after Christmas. Oh, what a letdown when I discovered that Santa Claus was actually my family. Later, I appreciated their desire to make me happy.

For the WeCare and Punla groups, Christmas is a time to greet and share gifts with adopted schoolchildren. Some alumni of the University of San Jose-Recoletos Dramatics and Cultural Ensemble, now based abroad, choose to celebrate Christmas in Cebu with their families.

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph