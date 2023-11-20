Espina: Yuletide glitters

SIGHT. Radisson Blu Cebu’s Christmas tree is one of the highest among city the hotels, at 32 feet, and was lit by (from left) senior director of operations for Radisson Hotel Group South East Asia Pacific, Deborah Haines; Cebu City Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia; president of SMHCC, Elizabeth Sy; Radisson Blu Cebu general manager, Marko Jansse, with the songs of ethereal soprano Rachel Gerodias and baritone Byeong-In Park featuring the Cebu Philharmonic Orchestra and Jose R. Gullas Visayas Chorale.
Cebu lights up anew to welcome the season. It is not as glorious as in the previous years since most hotels and companies are still recovering from the pandemic. But the spirit of Christmas is intact in the homes, schools and businesses. We, the media, are thankful for being part of many Yuletide gatherings to light up the Christmas trees, and others.
FESTIVE. At Seda Central Bloc Cebu, we celebrated “CandyLand Christmas Tree.” Featured were the Dreamcatchers and the Sisters of Mary School-Boystown instrumentalists. Media guests were Nelia Neri, MCE, Aissa de la Cruz and Robby Alugar with general manager Ron Manalang. Also present were Gwen de la Cruz, general manager, Seda Ayala Center Cebu, and Seda Central Bloc Cebu director of sales, Thrina dela Calzada.
COLOR. At Seda Ayala Center Cebu: A colorful Christmas lighting with the children, the beneficiaries of the hotel’s special project.
TRADITION. At the University of San Jose-Recoletos, the traditional Christmas tree and the symbolic “Belen” at the lobby of its Main Campus.