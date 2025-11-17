Espina: Yuletide Joy

In My Diary” continues celebrating the Yuletide season.
Seda Central Bloc Cebu began with its meaningful Christmas tree lighting, themed “The Joy That Brings Us Together.” Guests donned modern Filipiniana attire, symbolic of how Filipinos celebrate Christmas and the New Year during the Advent season. Seda succeeded in creating the glow of the holidays with laughter and camaraderie.
Yuletide celebrations continue in schools, department stores, beach resorts and homes. The parol has become a symbol of the star that guided the Three Kings to Bethlehem, where they adored the newborn Christ with Mary and Joseph. Today, we see colorful Christmas lanterns brightening homes and establishments.
Children are the happiest during this season, receiving gifts from Santa Claus, family and relatives.
On top of these, we internalize the message of love and goodwill!