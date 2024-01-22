Cebu

Espina: Zonta Area Meeting

BEAUTIES. Miss Cebu 2024 and her court: Fourth runner-up, Shaina Michelle Reyes; third runner-up, Angel Jane Ruiz; second runner-up, Danielle McKaye dela Cruz; first runner-up, Joelle Devine Uy; and Miss Cebu 2024, Zoe Cameron.
COMMITTEE. The Miss Cebu Team: Cebu City Tourism Commission Commissioner Cinbeth Orellano, Hon. Jocelyn Pesquera, Judge Antonio Paulo del Rosario, Judge Walter Boholst, First Lady Malou Rama, Miss Cebu 2024 Zoe Cameron, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, Miss Cebu 2023 Kefaiah Al-zair, Commissioner Philip Rodriguez, Judge Carissa Cruz Evangelista, Cebu City Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, Judge Ivarluski Aseron, Commissioner Edwin Ortiz and Maybelle Padillo. At the back: Cebu City Councilor Dondon Hontiveros and Rep. Edu Rama.
LEADERS. The District 17 Area 3 Meeting will be on Jan. 26-28, 2024 at Fili Hotel, NUSTAR, Cebu. Present during preparations: Gina Atienza, president Jane Panganiban, Melita Ramos, Sol Fernandez, Dr. Jennifer Rosello, Zenaida Uy, Malu Rendon, area director Tess Chan, Mathea Baguia, Rufina Tanchan and Malu Mendez.
SPEAKERS. Thought leaders at the Zonta Area Meeting workshop: lawyer Myrish Cadapan-Antonio, Teresa Chan, Mader Perci Cendaňa, lawyer Joan S. Largo, Laurie Boquiren and Mylen Gonzales-Esquivel.
The Zonta Clubs of District 17 Area 3 will gather together on Jan. 26-28, 2024 for its annual conference to review, evaluate and plan for their projects for women and children.

The theme is “Women + Education + Entrepreneurship + Equitable Access = Empow-Her.” The venue is at Fili Hotel, NUSTAR, Cebu.

The issues tackle violence against women; its roots, proactive projects, linkages and related issues. These are very relevant issues, indeed, at this time of our history where abuses against women at home, place of work and in the community are slightly discussed and solved.

Of course, it is not easy to tackle so many instances even while the other sectors of the community continue to pursue this issue.

In the Academe, the subjects of women, family and community are included in the curriculum. The Golden Z clubs are organized in several schools like the University of San Carlos, University of San Jose-Recoletos, Cebu Normal University, Talisay High School, the University of the Visayas, and Benedicto College, among others.

The hosts this year are Zonta Clubs of Cebu 1 and 2 chaired by Petite Garcia with working committees assigned to put together venues and speakers. Zonta International collaborates and supports the relevant projects that are aligned with the international thrusts.

District 17 area director Tess Chan has been actively helping the working committees to meet deadlines and solve concerns and contribute relevant ideas to make this big event as successful or even more progressive than in the previous years.

I belong to Zonta Club of Cebu 1 and was involved in many area meetings where efforts of the past presidents Amparo Rodil, Anita Sanchez, Minnie Yuvienco, Stella Bernabe, Gina Atienza and presently, Jane Panganiban, among others, served as footnote to teamwork and leadership.

Miss Cebu 2024

Meanwhile, the yearly quest for Miss Cebu inspires the women to be active in the upliftment of the rights and welfare of the youth in the family and community across the globe. Miss Cebu combines beauty, intelligence and leadership.

